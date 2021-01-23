The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
alac.i386-aros.lha - audio/misc - 0.1.3 - 6 MB - 19.01.2021 - Apple Lossless Audio Codec decoder
modexplorer_aros.zip - audio/play - 3.22 - 2 MB - 18.01.2021 - Streaming mod file from Internet with more feature
amostools.i386-aros.lha - development/utility - 2021 - 198 KB - 18.01.2021 - Tools to work with AMOS programs
famousamigauses.lha - document/misc - 2.6.1 - 26 KB - 18.01.2021 - A guide about famous Amiga uses!
gnp.i386-aros.zip - game/platform - 104 - 25 MB - 18.01.2021 - Unusual platform game with anchor
retrofunk_icons_more_drawers.tgz - graphics/icon - 1 - 58 KB - 18.01.2021 - more drawer icons retrofunk style
retrofunk_icons_program.tgz - graphics/icon - 2 - 72 KB - 18.01.2021 - extra icon program in retrofunk theme style
dirtree.i386-aros.lha - utility/shell - 40.8 - 59 KB - 18.01.2021 - Shell command displaying directory trees
diskusage.i386-aros.lha - utility/shell - 40.8 - 59 KB - 18.01.2021 - estimates file space usage
timeit.i386-aros.lha - utility/shell - 40.4 - 58 KB - 18.01.2021 - Shell command for timing other commands
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 23.01.2021 - 10:33 by AndreasM
