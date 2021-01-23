Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
CopyMemAIO.lha - 5.0 - util/boot - 51K - For all CPU's 68000-68080 & UAE-x86 - (readme)
diskusage.i386-aros.lha - 40.8 - util/cli - 59K - DiskUage estimates file space usage - (readme)
aiostreams.lha - 1.7 - util/batch - 251K - Stream video from major online platforms - (readme)
amostools.lha - - util/arc - 147K - Tools to work with AMOS programs - (readme)
detect_vampire.lha - 1.1 - util/boot - 1K - Detects Vampire expansion card - (readme)
timeit.i386-aros.lha - 40.4 - util/time - 58K - Shell command for timing other commands - (readme)
Wasteland2021.lha - - mods/8voic - 93K - Wasteland 2021 5ch Lv1 Ninja Remix - (readme)
amostools.i386-aros.lha - 2021 - dev/amos - 198K - Tools to work with AMOS programs - (readme)
DiskUsageMOS.lha - 40.8 - util/cli - 11K - DiskUsage estimates file space usage - (readme)
idle2_3.lha - 1.70e - util/moni - 17K - A (working) A68K cpu monitor - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 12.3 - game/edit - 3.5M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 12.3 - game/edit - 3.0M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
DOSBox_Jit.lha - 0.74 svn r4... - misc/emu - 1.8M - MS Dos emulator with JIT - (readme)
dsp3210.lha - 1.00 - driver/other - 42K - DSP 3210 drivers and tools - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 12.3 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
xamos-mos.lha - alpha 0.29 - dev/amos - 2.6M - Reimplementation of AMOS BASIC - (readme)
xamos-os4.lha - alpha 0.29 - dev/amos - 3.6M - Reimplementation of AMOS BASIC - (readme)
alac.i386-aros.lha - 0.1.3 - mus/misc - 6.5M - Apple Lossless Audio Codec decoder - (readme)
dirtree.i386-aros.lha - 40.8 - util/cli - 59K - Shell command displaying directory trees - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 3.1 - gfx/fract - 6.3M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
HuntnGather.lha - 1.5 - util/dir - 200K - File indexing and search utilities. - (readme)
RedEthItaCat.lha - 1.5 - comm/net - 45K - Italian catalog for RedEth 1.5 - (readme)
AmigaKlangSamples.lha - 1.0 - mods/smpl - 651K - Samples & Instruments for AmigaKlang - (readme)
MemLog.lha - 1.01 - dev/debug - 4K - trace unmatched allocs to find mem leaks - (readme)
spod.lha - 1.0 - game/actio - 294K - Spaceship vs Asteroids Game (+ source) - (readme)
testdms.i386-aros.lha - 1.0 - util/arc - 166K - Test DMS archives - (readme)
Wilderness2021.lha - - mods/8voic - 149K - Wilderness 2021 5ch Lv2 by HKvalhe - (readme)
asplit.i386-aros.lha - 2.03 - util/cli - 68K - Split binary - (readme)
Asplit_OS4.lha - 2.03 - util/cli - 66K - Split binary - (readme)
earmark.lha - 1.1 - text/edit - 1.0M - Edit and view Markdown documents - (readme)
OsGrind.lha - 40.1 - dev/debug - 28K - Configurable Os argument checker - (readme)
WordCount.lha - 37.10 - util/cli - 4K - Count lines, words, and chars - (readme)
DevInfosNG.lha - 18.10 - util/misc - 1.2M - All about the aos4.1 hardware - (readme)
freeprince.i386-aros.lha - 0.4cvs - game/jump - 464K - Prince of Persia engine (SDL) - (readme)
RaspMIDI.lha - 1.0 - mus/midi - 11K - Raspberry MT-32 and SoundFont control - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.01 - util/misc - 762K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.01 - util/misc - 602K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ViNCEd.lha - 3.98 - util/shell - 832K - ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TAB Expand. - (readme)
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 23.01.2021 - 10:33 by AndreasM
