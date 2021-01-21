Emotion V1.9 steht auf der EntwicklerX Homepage zum download bereit.
https://entwickler-x.de/emotion
V1.10 ist in Arbeit die den Grim Reaper beim beenden von Emotion behebt.
Der Fehler kann auch behoben werden indem man die aktuelle AmiSSL Version installiert,
oder die avformat2.library (ffmpegv2_usr.lha) in das Emotion Programm Verzeichnis zieht:
https://sourceforge.net/projects/ffmpeg ... ies/files/
Emotion V1.9 erschienen
Published 21.01.2021 - 22:54 by HelmutH
