The Amiga Future 148 was released on the January 11th.

The Amiga Future 148 was released on the January 11th.

Emotion V1.9 erschienen

Published 21.01.2021 - 22:54 by HelmutH

Emotion V1.9 steht auf der EntwicklerX Homepage zum download bereit.

https://entwickler-x.de/emotion

V1.10 ist in Arbeit die den Grim Reaper beim beenden von Emotion behebt.
Der Fehler kann auch behoben werden indem man die aktuelle AmiSSL Version installiert,
oder die avformat2.library (ffmpegv2_usr.lha) in das Emotion Programm Verzeichnis zieht:
https://sourceforge.net/projects/ffmpeg ... ies/files/

