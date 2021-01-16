Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Deep Core - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Deep Core - Upload 3 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gloom - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Gloom - Update the Box scan comments - CD32 - 1995
Gloom - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1995
Gloom - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Kill Em All - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Godfather, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bodo Illgner's Super Soccer - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Battle Of The Atlantic - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
4D Sports Boxing / 4D Boxing - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Kwik Snax - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Kwik Snax - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fort Apache - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Manfred Linzner (Pink/aBYSs^Arise^PRX^Shin'en) - Update the artist page
F1 GP Circuits - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Matthias Bock (Starfox) - Update the artist page
Star Defender - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Kick Off 3: European Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kick Off 3: European Challenge - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA - 1994
Kick Off 3: European Challenge - Update the Box scan comments - AGA - 1994
Kick Off 3: European Challenge - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Kick Off 3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
International Sports Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Arena (Psygnosis) - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Winter Supersports 92 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Winter Games - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Super Sport Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Summer Games II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Summer Games - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Summer Olympiad - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Summer Challenge - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Summer Olympix / Reach Out For Gold - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Olimpiada '96 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Games, The: Winter Edition - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Games, The: Summer Edition / Go For Gold - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
EspaÃ±a: The Games '92 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Winter Olympiad 88 - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Winter Challenge: World Class Competition - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
ACSYS: Autonomous Cybernetic System - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD
Mortal Kombat II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Star Defender - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Matthias Bock - Create one new publisher page
Shaq Fu - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Shaq Fu - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Alien Breed 3D II: The Killing Grounds - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Michael Green (Mike Green) - Update the artist page
Alien Breed 3D - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Worms - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Sean Wiggz - Update the artist page
Bridge Player 2000 With Tutor - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Alien Breed 3D II: The Killing Grounds - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1996
Alien Breed: Tower Assault - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1994
Spellbreaker - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Spellbreaker - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1986
Infidel - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Infidel - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1986
Brutal Sports Series: Football / Beast Ball / Brutal Football: Brutal Sports Series - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Crossfire II / XFire II - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), PegasosâSam460âAmigaPPC (MorphOS), AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2002
Tennis Champs / Arcade Sports Tennis - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 148 was released on the January 11th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 16.01.2021 - 13:41 by AndreasM
Back to previous page