WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Neuromancer - [improved] - (Interplay) reduced memory requirements - Info
Bubba'n'Stix - [improved] - (Core Design) added joypad controls, uses less memory, added levelskip and skip intro - Info
The Kristal / Kristal, The - [fixed] - (Addictive) some patches were missing in the latest slave - Info
Putty Squad - [fixed] - (System 3) panel gfx bug fixed, better compatibility with CD32 pads - Info - Image
Prawo Krwi - [improved] - (Techland Soft) stack moved to expmem, fixed SMC, fixed keyboard handling, fixed copperlist - Info
Master Axe - [improved] - (Epic) removed AGA-only restriction, fixed music, added quit key on 68000 machines - Info
Apprentice - [improved] - (Rainbow Arts) added joypad controls, trainer added, new imager and icons - Info
Advanced Ski Simulator - [improved] - (Code Masters) reduced memory requirements - Info
Outlands - [new] - (Pandora) done by Abaddon - Info
Video Kid - [improved] - (Gremlin) level skip fixed - Info
Advanced Ski Simulator - [improved] - (Code Masters) supports another version, music fixed - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 16.01.2021 - 13:41 by AndreasM
