Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
exomizer.lha - 3.1.0 - dev/cross - 829K - A cruncher for 6502/Z80/6809 executables - (readme)
horloge.lha - 0.2 - util/time - 735K - a fugly clock made using SDL - (readme)
pig.i386-aros.lha - 1.0 - game/jump - 1.5M - Retro style platform game (SDL) - (readme)
FamousAmigaUses.lha - 2.6.1 - docs/lists - 26K - A guide about famous Amiga uses! - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 3.0 - gfx/fract - 6.3M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
md.lha - 2.0 - util/cli - 4K - Enhanced version of DIR command - (readme)
ViNCEd.lha - 3.97 - util/shell - 773K - the final CON: with ^Z & TAB Expand - (readme)
AmiTimeKeeper.lha - 1.11 - util/cdity - 247K - Keep your time right - (readme)
BelarusMOS.lha - - util/sys - 1K - Free Belarus country for MorphOS - (readme)
HuntnGather.lha - 1.3 - util/dir - 196K - File indexing and search utilities. - (readme)
NoMoreDiv0.lha - 1.6 - util/boot - 13K - No more Division by Zero - (readme)
NoMoreDiv0_Debug.lha - 1.7 - dev/debug - 20K - Division by Zero Debugger - (readme)
ami-markdown.lha - 0.8 - text/edit - 1.2M - Edit and view Markdown documents - (readme)
AmiModRadio.lha - 0.99991 - mus/play - 2.7M - Play modules from Internet sources - (readme)
jansson_library.lha - 2.12.1 - dev/c - 215K - native lib for manipulating JSON data - (readme)
amath.lha - 1.9.0 - misc/math - 1.4M - Simple command line calculator - (readme)
DiskUsage.lha - 40.8 - util/cli - 6K - DiskUsage estimates file space usage - (readme)
CopyMemAIO.lha - 5.0 - util/boot - 51K - For all CPU's 68000-68080 & UAE-x86 - (readme)
diskusage.i386-aros.lha - 40.8 - util/cli - 59K - DiskUage estimates file space usage - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 16.01.2021 - 13:41 by AndreasM
