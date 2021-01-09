Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
An Amiga Christmas Story: Prologue - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2009
Deep Core - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Capital Punishment - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Worms: The Director's Cut - Update the game page - AGA - 1997
Project-X - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Project-X (Revised Edition) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Phoenix Fighters - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1999
Genetic Species - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, DraCoâDraCo Vision, RTG - 1998
Kang Fu - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Super Tennis Champs Women Character Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Tennis Champs Mixed Doubles Character Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Cool Spot - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cool Spot - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
XTreme Racing - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Flyin' High - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1997
Worms / Total Wormage - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
onEscapee - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 1997
PacMan '96 - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), ECS, OCS, RTG - 1996
Brutal Sports Series: Football / Beast Ball / Brutal Football: Brutal Sports Series - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Brutal Sports Series: Football / Beast Ball / Brutal Football: Brutal Sports Series - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cedric And The Lost Sceptre - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Cedric And The Lost Sceptre - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Guardian / Sibwing - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Gloom - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Crossfire II / XFire II - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), PegasosâSam460âAmigaPPC (MorphOS), AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2002
Tiger's Bane / Flying Tigers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Smurf Rescue - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2014
XP8 - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
XP8 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Tennis Champs / Arcade Sports Tennis - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Fears - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Fears - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1995
SuperTed: The Search For Spot - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2014
ACSYS: Autonomous Cybernetic System - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD
Super Tennis Champs - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Pinball Prelude - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Pinball Prelude - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 1996
Pinball Prelude - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Simon The Sorcerer - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Gloom 3: Zombie Edition / Ultimate Gloom - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, RTG - 1997
Wipeout 2097 - Update the game page - AmigaCD, AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 1999
Mystery Fish: The Underwater Adventurer - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Stryx - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stryx - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Budokan: The Martial Spirit - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stryx - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Beyond Dark Castle - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Jonathan Gay - Create one new artist page
Mark Stephen Pierce - Update the artist page
Beyond Dark Castle - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Beyond Dark Castle - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Stryx - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stryx - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stryx - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stryx - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
An Amiga Christmas Story: Prologue - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2009
An Amiga Christmas Story: Prologue - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2009
Stryx - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stryx - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
infobandit - Update the artist page
Stryx - Upload 37 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stryx - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mike Schwartz (Michael Schwartz) - Update the artist page
An Amiga Christmas Story: Prologue - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2009
infobandit - Create one new artist page
Johan Brodd (JoBro) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Johan Brodd (JoBro) - Update the artist page
Johan Brodd (JoBro) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Johan Brodd (JoBro) - Create one new artist page
Rockersuke - Create one new publisher page
Pedro FernÃ¡ndez (Rockersuke Moroboshi, DrVanHalenFan, Radio Marte Libre) - Create one new artist page
Stomper - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Matthew Goode - Create one new publisher page
Barney Bear Goes To School - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To School - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To Space - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To Space - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To Space - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To The Farm - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To The Farm - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dinosaur Discovery Kit, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dinosaur Discovery Kit, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dinosaur Discovery Kit, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the game page - AGA - 1993
Jaws: The Computer Game - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Thunder Jaws - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gone Fish'n - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Reel Fish'n - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Big Game Fishing - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Aquanaut (Addictive) / Aquamarine - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Aquatic Games, The: Starring James Pond And The Aquabats / James Pond Presents: Aquabatics - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
James Pond: Underwater Agent / Guppie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the Box scan comments - CD32 - 1993
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1993
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dinosaur Discovery Kit, The - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Dinosaur Discovery Kit, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 09.01.2021 - 10:38
