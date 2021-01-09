WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Globdule - [improved] - (Psygnosis) protection screen completely skipped, highscore saving, trainer added, joypad/second button controls added - Info
Who Framed Roger Rabbit? - [improved] - (Buena Vista Software) 2 versions supported, protection really removed, music replay fixed, trainer added, using real files - Info
Workbench 3.1 - [improved] - (CBM) activated Host SetKeyboard - Info
Workbench 1.3 - [improved] - (Amiga Inc.) activated Host SetKeyboard, added a fix for Shell-Seg - Info
Les Manley - Search For The King - [improved] - (Accolade) added selectable keyboard layout - Info
Dizzy Collection - [improved] - (Code Masters) added quitkey for 68000, fixed keyboard problems, support for 2-button joysticks added - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 09.01.2021 - 10:38 by AndreasM
