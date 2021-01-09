Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1605391 (Development/Cross) 828 KB / Jan 08 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1605085 (Network/Web) 24 MB / Jan 06 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1605084 (Email) 19 MB / Jan 06 2021
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1605072 (Games/Adventure) 17 MB / Jan 06 2021
Cowcat http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1605054 (Games/Shoot+3D) 3 MB / Jan 06 2021
Cowcat http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1605052 (Development/Sources) 6 MB / Jan 06 2021
Thomas Igracki http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604470 (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 229 KB / Jan 04 2021
Thomas Igracki http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604471 (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 229 KB / Jan 04 2021
Thomas Igracki http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604472 (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 10 KB / Jan 04 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604214 (Games/Strategy) 29 MB / Jan 03 2021
Sandro Barbagelata http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604215 (Development/Hollywood) 7 MB / Jan 03 2021
Many developpers http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604178 (Chrysalis) 953 MB / Jan 02 2021
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 148 will be released on the 10th January.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 09.01.2021 - 10:38 by AndreasM
Back to previous page