Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Siedler III, Die PC Games 1/99 - 06.01.2021
Super R-Type ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Zero Wing ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Onslaught ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Wrestle War: Sega Wrestling Alliance ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
F1 Circus '91 ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Arch Rivals: Ein Basketkrawall ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Gremlins 2: The New Batch - The Video Game ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Power Eleven ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Legend of the Mystical Ninja, The ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Dino Land ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Spider-Man vs. The Kingpin ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Abrams Battle Tank ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Saint Sword ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Street Smart ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Dynamite Duke ASM 11/91 - 06.01.2021
Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition Video Games 11/94 - 04.01.2021
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (SNES) Video Games 11/94 - 04.01.2021
Out Runners Video Games 11/94 - 04.01.2021
Double Dragon V: The Shadow Falls Video Games 11/94 - 04.01.2021
Super Godzilla Video Games 11/94 - 04.01.2021
Tiny Toon Adventures: Wild & Wacky Sports Video Games 11/94 - 04.01.2021
Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues Video Games 4/95 - 04.01.2021
Fatal Fury Special Video Games 4/95 - 04.01.2021
D64 Adventure System Lotek64 Nr. 51 - 04.01.2021
Frogs Lotek64 Nr. 55 - 04.01.2021
Heroes & Cowards Lotek64 Nr. 52 - 04.01.2021
Methodist Lotek64 Nr. 60 - 04.01.2021
Rescuing Orc Lotek64 Nr. 59 - 04.01.2021
Sam's Journey Lotek64 Nr. 57 - 04.01.2021
Cover: 18 Wheeler - 03.01.2021
Cover: Baku Baku Animal - 03.01.2021
Cover: Galencia - 03.01.2021
Cover: Mono - 03.01.2021
Cover: Desert Speedtrap - 03.01.2021
Cover: Mystic Midway: Rest in Pieces - 03.01.2021
Cover: Pro Pinball: Trilogy - 03.01.2021
Cover: Shockwave Assault - 03.01.2021
Cover: Starfighter 3000 - 03.01.2021
Cover: U.S.S John Young - 03.01.2021
Werbung: Delta - 03.01.2021
Werbung: Osborne - 03.01.2021
Werbung: Synelec - 03.01.2021
Werbung: Vobis - 03.01.2021
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 09.01.2021 - 10:38 by AndreasM
