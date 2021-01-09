The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
easyrapa.lha - development/library - 1.0 - 8 MB - 06.01.2021 - generate RapaGui simple app structure
fop.i386-aros.lha - game/misc - 0.5 - 692 KB - 08.01.2021 - SDL dungeon-crawling game
pig.i386-aros.lha - game/platform - 1.0 - 1 MB - 08.01.2021 - Retro style platform game (SDL)
dossizola.i386-aros.zip - game/strategy - 1.0 - 1 MB - 06.01.2021 - Quick game to trap your opponent.
whatchanged.lha - utility/filetool - 1.0 - 6 KB - 08.01.2021 - Identifies file system changes over time
horloge.i386-aros.lha - utility/misc - 0.2 - 568 KB - 08.01.2021 - a fugly clock made using SDL
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 09.01.2021 - 10:38 by AndreasM
