 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 148 will be released on the 10th January.

The Amiga Future 148 will be released on the 10th January.
The Amiga Future 148 will be released on the 10th January.

The Amiga Future 148 will be released on the 10th January.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 09.01.2021 - 10:38 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

EasyRapa.lha - 1.0 - dev/hwood - 7.6M - generate RapaGui simple app structure - (readme)
AutoVisible_sbar.lha - 1.3 - util/wb - 10K - All sbars visible on AutoScroll screens - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.8.5 - dev/misc - 2.1M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
SmartClipboard_sbar.lha - 1.3 - util/app - 229K - Define actions to act on clipboard data - (readme)
SysinfoBoards.lha - 3.6 - util/moni - 14K - More Boardinfos for Sysinfo - (readme)
WHDLoadMenu.lha - 0.7 - util/misc - 42K - A WHDLoad frontend - (readme)
yWeather.lha - 1.22 - comm/misc - 229K - Show weather infos in screenbar - (readme)
ami-markdown.lha - 0.1 - text/edit - 635K - Edit and view Markdown documents - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.83 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.83 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.83 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AnalogClock.lha - 2.0 - util/time - 38K - Analog transparent clock for Amiga - (readme)
ClipHandler.lha - 45.25 - util/shell - 8K - access the clipboard on the shell - (readme)
DirTree-cmd.lha - 40.8 - util/cli - 5K - Shell command displaying directory trees - (readme)
fop.i386-aros.lha - 0.5 - game/role - 692K - multi-player dungeon-crawling game (SDL) - (readme)
lgt.lha - 1 - util/cli - 5K - Turns on the light ;) - (readme)
Match.lha - 40.4 - util/cli - 14K - Match files in a directory hierarchy - (readme)
MMULib.lha - 46.19.1 - util/libs - 723K - Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs - (readme)
MuForce.lha - 46.3 - dev/debug - 293K - V40 Enforcer, detects illegal RAM access - (readme)
NoMoreDiv0.lha - 1.6 - util/boot - 13K - No more Division by Zero - (readme)
NoMoreDiv0_Debug.lha - 1.6 - dev/debug - 19K - Division by Zero Debugger - (readme)
OsGrind.lha - 40.0 - dev/debug - 28K - Configurable Os argument checker - (readme)
SMB-ConnectItaCat.lha - 1.0 - comm/tcp - 12K - Italian catalog for SMB-Connect 1.05 - (readme)
TimeIt.lha - 40.4 - util/time - 4K - Shell command for timing other commands - (readme)
ViNCEdThemes.lha - 1.0 - util/shell - 22K - ViNCEd Themes - (readme)
HuntnGather.lha - 1.0 - util/dir - 193K - File indexing and search utilities. - (readme)
exomizer.lha - 3.1.0 - dev/cross - 829K - A cruncher for 6502/Z80/6809 executables - (readme)
horloge.lha - 0.2 - util/time - 735K - a fugly clock made using SDL - (readme)
pig.i386-aros.lha - 1.0 - game/jump - 1.5M - Retro style platform game (SDL) - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page