Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
EasyRapa.lha - 1.0 - dev/hwood - 7.6M - generate RapaGui simple app structure - (readme)
AutoVisible_sbar.lha - 1.3 - util/wb - 10K - All sbars visible on AutoScroll screens - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.8.5 - dev/misc - 2.1M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
SmartClipboard_sbar.lha - 1.3 - util/app - 229K - Define actions to act on clipboard data - (readme)
SysinfoBoards.lha - 3.6 - util/moni - 14K - More Boardinfos for Sysinfo - (readme)
WHDLoadMenu.lha - 0.7 - util/misc - 42K - A WHDLoad frontend - (readme)
yWeather.lha - 1.22 - comm/misc - 229K - Show weather infos in screenbar - (readme)
ami-markdown.lha - 0.1 - text/edit - 635K - Edit and view Markdown documents - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.83 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.83 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.83 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AnalogClock.lha - 2.0 - util/time - 38K - Analog transparent clock for Amiga - (readme)
ClipHandler.lha - 45.25 - util/shell - 8K - access the clipboard on the shell - (readme)
DirTree-cmd.lha - 40.8 - util/cli - 5K - Shell command displaying directory trees - (readme)
fop.i386-aros.lha - 0.5 - game/role - 692K - multi-player dungeon-crawling game (SDL) - (readme)
lgt.lha - 1 - util/cli - 5K - Turns on the light - (readme)
Match.lha - 40.4 - util/cli - 14K - Match files in a directory hierarchy - (readme)
MMULib.lha - 46.19.1 - util/libs - 723K - Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs - (readme)
MuForce.lha - 46.3 - dev/debug - 293K - V40 Enforcer, detects illegal RAM access - (readme)
NoMoreDiv0.lha - 1.6 - util/boot - 13K - No more Division by Zero - (readme)
NoMoreDiv0_Debug.lha - 1.6 - dev/debug - 19K - Division by Zero Debugger - (readme)
OsGrind.lha - 40.0 - dev/debug - 28K - Configurable Os argument checker - (readme)
SMB-ConnectItaCat.lha - 1.0 - comm/tcp - 12K - Italian catalog for SMB-Connect 1.05 - (readme)
TimeIt.lha - 40.4 - util/time - 4K - Shell command for timing other commands - (readme)
ViNCEdThemes.lha - 1.0 - util/shell - 22K - ViNCEd Themes - (readme)
HuntnGather.lha - 1.0 - util/dir - 193K - File indexing and search utilities. - (readme)
exomizer.lha - 3.1.0 - dev/cross - 829K - A cruncher for 6502/Z80/6809 executables - (readme)
horloge.lha - 0.2 - util/time - 735K - a fugly clock made using SDL - (readme)
pig.i386-aros.lha - 1.0 - game/jump - 1.5M - Retro style platform game (SDL) - (readme)
