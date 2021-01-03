 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 148 will be released on the 10th January.

More informations

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 03.01.2021 - 11:36 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Mystery Fish: The Underwater Adventurer - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Barney Bear Goes To School - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To School - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barney Bear Goes To Space - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To Space - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To Space - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To The Farm - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barney Bear Goes To The Farm - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dinosaur Discovery Kit, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dinosaur Discovery Kit, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dinosaur Discovery Kit, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the game page - AGA - 1993
Jaws: The Computer Game - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Thunder Jaws - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gone Fish'n - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Reel Fish'n - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Big Game Fishing - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Aquanaut (Addictive) / Aquamarine - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Aquatic Games, The: Starring James Pond And The Aquabats / James Pond Presents: Aquabatics - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
James Pond: Underwater Agent / Guppie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the Box scan comments - CD32 - 1993
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1993
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dinosaur Discovery Kit, The - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Dinosaur Discovery Kit, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Amy Ning - Create one new artist page
Stryx - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dinosaur Discovery Kit, The - Create one new game page - OCS - 1989
Stryx - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stryx - Upload 4 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Charles Wallace (Charlie Wallace) - Update the artist page
Xmas Syman - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2009
Xmas Syman - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2009
Michael Schilg (mihcael, Brutal) - Update the artist page
Digital Demons - Update the developer page
Digital Demons - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Enrico Dematteis (Ricu) - Update the artist page
Aphasia - Update the game page - AGA, RTG
Michael Schilg (mihcael, Brutal) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Dominic Cresswell (Hungry Horace) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Dominic Cresswell (Hungry Horace) - Update the artist page
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Christmas Dizzy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cannon Fodder: Amiga Format Christmas Special / Cannon Soccer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Hakan Akbiyik - Update the artist page
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Luca Ferraris - Update the artist page
Aphasia - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - AGA, RTG
Aphasia - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, RTG
Aphasia - Create one new game page - AGA, RTG
Digital Demons - Create one new developer page
Andrea Ferraris - Create one new artist page
Luca Ferraris - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Enrico Dematteis (Ricu) - Create one new artist page
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Georg Glaxo - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mystery Fish: The Underwater Adventurer - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Mystery Fish: The Underwater Adventurer - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Mystery Fish: The Underwater Adventurer - Create one new game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Prof. James A. R. Marshall (Jim Marshall) - Update the artist page
Stuart Radforth - Update the artist page
Prof. Kunibert Raffer - Update the artist page
Aszart - Update the developer page
Back to previous page