WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Les Manley - Search For The King - [improved] - (Accolade) added selectable keyboard layout - Info
Dizzy Collection - [improved] - (Code Masters) added quitkey for 68000, fixed keyboard problems, support for 2-button joysticks added - Info
20000 Leagues under the Sea - [improved] - (Infogrames/Coktel Vision) improved protection bypass, added sound patch - Info
The Four Seasons - [new] - (Parasite) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Lionheart - [improved] - (Thalion) fix a lot gfx bug, better compatibility with Competition Pro joystick - Info
242 - [improved] - (Fairlight/Virtual Dreams) crash when pressing left mouse button during demo fixed - Info - Image
Imperial Tunes 2 - [new] - (Parasite) done by StingRay - Info - Image
20000 Leagues under the Sea - [improved] - (Infogrames/Coktel Vision) supports 4 new versions - Info
Imperial Tunes - [new] - (Parasite) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Acoustic Silence - [new] - (Quadriga) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Toxic Waste - [new] - (Mirage) done by StingRay - Info - Image - Image
Wicked - [improved] - (Electric Dreams/Binary Vision) trainer added - Info
TFX - [new] - (Digital Image Design) done by JOTD - Info
Prawo Krwi - [updated] - (Techland Soft) uses less memory (no kickemu), keyboard handling fixed, SMC fixed, audio fixed - Info
Heliopolis - [new] - (EMT Design) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Masterpieces - [new] - (Kefrens) done by StingRay - Info - Image
Puggsy - [improved] - (Psygnosis) joypad controls and 2-button support, skip introduction, trainer added - Info
installs created by VrS! have been removed on author's request - [] -
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 148 will be released on the 10th January.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 03.01.2021 - 11:33 by AndreasM
Back to previous page