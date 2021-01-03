Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
basiliskii.lha - emulation/computer - 1.0.8 - 2 MB - 29.12.2020 - Macintosh emulator runs MacOS7 and MacOS8
thewidow.lha - game/adventure - 1.00 - 18 MB - 31.12.2020 - Point and click adventure horror
a-ftp_server.lha - network/server/ftp - 1.9 - 2 MB - 02.01.2021 - FTP Server for AmigaOS4
fuppes.lha - network/server/misc - 0.677.1b - 12 MB - 30.12.2020 - Free UPnP Entertainment Service
snoopy.lha - utility/filetool - 54.107 - 93 KB - 27.12.2020 - SnoopDos like utility for OS4
vim_mui.lha - utility/text/edit - 8.2.2187 - 14 MB - 01.01.2021 - The ubiquitous text editor
a1222-mcu-watcher.lha - utility/workbench - 1.0 - 2 MB - 27.12.2020 - Workbench Tool To Show A1222 MCU Values
cputemp.lha - utility/workbench - 1.1 - 2 MB - 26.12.2020 - Temperature monitor for the X5000 and A1222
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 03.01.2021 - 11:33 by AndreasM
