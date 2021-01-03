Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Many developpers http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604178 (Chrysalis) 953 MB / Jan 02 2021
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604206 (Email) 19 MB / Jan 02 2021
MorphOS Development Team http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604166 (Development/SDK) 320 MB / Jan 01 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604161 (Games/Adventure) 105 MB / Jan 01 2021
Frank Mariak http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604130 (System/Monitoring) 17 KB / Jan 01 2021
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604131 (Games/Role) 135 KB / Jan 01 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1603091 (Emulation) 12 MB / Jan 01 2021
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1604127 (Emulation) 149 MB / Jan 01 2021
Andreas Falkenhahn http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1601995 (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 3 MB / Jan 01 2021
Ace - Pur3lam3rs http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1603915 (Games/Action) 9 MB / Dec 31 2020
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1603847 (Network/Web) 25 MB / Dec 30 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1603446 (Emulation/Misc) 1 MB / Dec 26 2020
Fabrizio Bartoloni http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1603237 (Audio/Misc) 8 KB / Dec 25 2020
Gabriele Greco http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1603227 (Files/Archive) 122 KB / Dec 25 2020
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
