Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 148 will be released on the 10th January.

The Amiga Future 148 will be released on the 10th January.
The Amiga Future 148 will be released on the 10th January.

The Amiga Future 148 will be released on the 10th January.
More informations

Advertisement

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 03.01.2021 - 11:33 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Ice Temple, The ASM 1/87 - 01.01.2021
Ultima VII Part Two: The Silver Seed ASM 11/93 - 01.01.2021
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis ASM 10/93 - 01.01.2021
Gobliiins ASM 10/93 - 01.01.2021
Eric the Unready ASM 10/93 - 01.01.2021
Gunship 2000 (CD-ROM Edition) ASM 10/93 - 01.01.2021
King's Quest VI: Heute geerbt und morgen verschwunden ASM 10/93 - 01.01.2021
F-117A Nighthawk: Stealth Fighter 2.0 ASM 10/93 - 01.01.2021
Betrayal at Krondor ASM 11/93 - 01.01.2021
Clash of Steel: World War II - Europe 1939-45 ASM 11/93 - 01.01.2021
Night Raid ASM 11/93 - 01.01.2021
Brix ASM 11/93 - 01.01.2021
COMPUTER klar! Neuauflage Nr. 1 Erstausgabe - 30.12.2020
Weihnachten auf dem Commodore Nr. 3 - 30.12.2020
Computer Team 10/85 - 30.12.2020
Mikro+Klein Computer 4/81 - 30.12.2020
Your Computer 11/84 - 30.12.2020
Personal Computer World 4/81 - 30.12.2020
Personal Computer World 7/83 - 30.12.2020
Personal Computer World 6/85 - 30.12.2020
Personal Computer World 8/83 - 30.12.2020
Crime Cities PC Games 4/2001 - 29.12.2020
Devil Inside, The PC Joker 5/2000 - 29.12.2020
Kiss Pinball PC Games 4/2001 - 29.12.2020
Captain Buzz Lightyear: Star Command PC Games 4/2001 - 29.12.2020
Ibiza Babewatch PC Games 4/2001 - 29.12.2020
Quaaaak! PC Games 4/2001 - 29.12.2020
RollerCoaster Tycoon: Gold Edition PC Games 11/2001 - 29.12.2020
Age of Empires II: Gold Edition PC Games 11/2001 - 29.12.2020
Catan: Das Kartenspiel PC Games 11/2001 - 29.12.2020
Ultima IX: Ascension PC Games 2/2000 - 29.12.2020
Giants: Citizen Kabuto PC Games 2/2001 - 29.12.2020
South Park Rally PC Joker 3/2000 - 26.12.2020
Eliminator (1998) PC Joker 3/99 - 26.12.2020
Carnivores PC Joker 3/99 - 26.12.2020
Snowmobile Racing PC Joker 3/99 - 26.12.2020
Final Fantasy VIII PC Joker 3/2000 - 26.12.2020
Ultima VII Part Two: Serpent Isle PC Games 6/93 - 26.12.2020
Leeds United Champions PC Games 6/93 - 26.12.2020
South Park PC Games 6/99 - 26.12.2020
Thandor: Die Invasion PC Games 2/2000 - 26.12.2020
Digital Talk Nr. 109 - 26.12.2020
PC Welt 10/87 - 26.12.2020
micro 12/84 - 26.12.2020
micro 12/85 - 26.12.2020
Micro-Zeitung 11/84 Letzte Ausgabe - 26.12.2020
Kult-Buch: Imagine That! - 25.12.2020
Cover: Methodist - 25.12.2020
Cover: Giga Wing - 25.12.2020
Cover: Hibernated 1: This Place is Death - 25.12.2020
Cover: Plus Paket 64 - 25.12.2020
Cover: Sega World Tournament Golf - 25.12.2020
Cover: Shark - 25.12.2020
Cover: Tetris - 25.12.2020
Cover: Queen's Footsteps, The - 25.12.2020
Cover: Theme Aquarium - 25.12.2020
Cover: Time Gal - 25.12.2020
Cover: Virtua Cop 2 - 25.12.2020
Cover: Voyeur - 25.12.2020
Cover: Winter Olympiade - 25.12.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

