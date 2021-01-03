Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Ice Temple, The ASM 1/87 - 01.01.2021
Ultima VII Part Two: The Silver Seed ASM 11/93 - 01.01.2021
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis ASM 10/93 - 01.01.2021
Gobliiins ASM 10/93 - 01.01.2021
Eric the Unready ASM 10/93 - 01.01.2021
Gunship 2000 (CD-ROM Edition) ASM 10/93 - 01.01.2021
King's Quest VI: Heute geerbt und morgen verschwunden ASM 10/93 - 01.01.2021
F-117A Nighthawk: Stealth Fighter 2.0 ASM 10/93 - 01.01.2021
Betrayal at Krondor ASM 11/93 - 01.01.2021
Clash of Steel: World War II - Europe 1939-45 ASM 11/93 - 01.01.2021
Night Raid ASM 11/93 - 01.01.2021
Brix ASM 11/93 - 01.01.2021
COMPUTER klar! Neuauflage Nr. 1 Erstausgabe - 30.12.2020
Weihnachten auf dem Commodore Nr. 3 - 30.12.2020
Computer Team 10/85 - 30.12.2020
Mikro+Klein Computer 4/81 - 30.12.2020
Your Computer 11/84 - 30.12.2020
Personal Computer World 4/81 - 30.12.2020
Personal Computer World 7/83 - 30.12.2020
Personal Computer World 6/85 - 30.12.2020
Personal Computer World 8/83 - 30.12.2020
Crime Cities PC Games 4/2001 - 29.12.2020
Devil Inside, The PC Joker 5/2000 - 29.12.2020
Kiss Pinball PC Games 4/2001 - 29.12.2020
Captain Buzz Lightyear: Star Command PC Games 4/2001 - 29.12.2020
Ibiza Babewatch PC Games 4/2001 - 29.12.2020
Quaaaak! PC Games 4/2001 - 29.12.2020
RollerCoaster Tycoon: Gold Edition PC Games 11/2001 - 29.12.2020
Age of Empires II: Gold Edition PC Games 11/2001 - 29.12.2020
Catan: Das Kartenspiel PC Games 11/2001 - 29.12.2020
Ultima IX: Ascension PC Games 2/2000 - 29.12.2020
Giants: Citizen Kabuto PC Games 2/2001 - 29.12.2020
South Park Rally PC Joker 3/2000 - 26.12.2020
Eliminator (1998) PC Joker 3/99 - 26.12.2020
Carnivores PC Joker 3/99 - 26.12.2020
Snowmobile Racing PC Joker 3/99 - 26.12.2020
Final Fantasy VIII PC Joker 3/2000 - 26.12.2020
Ultima VII Part Two: Serpent Isle PC Games 6/93 - 26.12.2020
Leeds United Champions PC Games 6/93 - 26.12.2020
South Park PC Games 6/99 - 26.12.2020
Thandor: Die Invasion PC Games 2/2000 - 26.12.2020
Digital Talk Nr. 109 - 26.12.2020
PC Welt 10/87 - 26.12.2020
micro 12/84 - 26.12.2020
micro 12/85 - 26.12.2020
Micro-Zeitung 11/84 Letzte Ausgabe - 26.12.2020
Kult-Buch: Imagine That! - 25.12.2020
Cover: Methodist - 25.12.2020
Cover: Giga Wing - 25.12.2020
Cover: Hibernated 1: This Place is Death - 25.12.2020
Cover: Plus Paket 64 - 25.12.2020
Cover: Sega World Tournament Golf - 25.12.2020
Cover: Shark - 25.12.2020
Cover: Tetris - 25.12.2020
Cover: Queen's Footsteps, The - 25.12.2020
Cover: Theme Aquarium - 25.12.2020
Cover: Time Gal - 25.12.2020
Cover: Virtua Cop 2 - 25.12.2020
Cover: Voyeur - 25.12.2020
Cover: Winter Olympiade - 25.12.2020
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 03.01.2021 - 11:33 by AndreasM
