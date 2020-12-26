Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
app.lha - development/library - 1.1 - 1 MB - 21.12.2020 - C++ classes for basic Amiga programming needs
oo.lha - development/library - 1.8 - 1 MB - 20.12.2020 - Bring easier programming to C and AmigaOS
egalaxtouchusbfd.lha - driver/input - 0.4b - 83 KB - 23.12.2020 - USB driver for eGalax touchscreen controller
itmtouchusbfd.lha - driver/input - 0.1b - 83 KB - 23.12.2020 - USB driver for ITM touchscreen controller
touchdevice.lha - driver/input - 0.10b - 104 KB - 23.12.2020 - Device API for touch devices
wavesharetouchusbfd.lha - driver/input - 0.1b - 82 KB - 23.12.2020 - USB driver for waveshare touchscreen controller
thewidow.lha - game/adventure - 1.00 - 17 MB - 20.12.2020 - Point and click adventure horror
hermes.lha - game/platform - 1.10 - 2 MB - 21.12.2020 - Jump'n' Run game with plenty of bad humor
amissl.lha - library/misc - 4.7 - 6 MB - 20.12.2020 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
mcc_betterstring.lha - library/mui - 11.35 - 316 KB - 20.12.2020 - BetterString custom class for MUI
mcc_nlist.lha - library/mui - 0.127 - 2 MB - 20.12.2020 - NList custom classes for MUI
mcc_texteditor.lha - library/mui - 15.55 - 871 KB - 20.12.2020 - TextEditor custom class for MUI
mcc_thebar.lha - library/mui - 26.21 - 2 MB - 20.12.2020 - The MUI Toolbar custom class
zitaftpserver.lha - network/server/ftp - 1.17 - 11 MB - 23.12.2020 - A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
luettjebookholler.lha - office/misc - 1.82 - 2 MB - 24.12.2020 - Little Personal Finance program
touchbench.lha - utility/misc - 0.5b - 57 KB - 23.12.2020 - Mouse emulator for touchscreens
touchprefs.lha - utility/misc - 0.15b - 206 KB - 23.12.2020 - Settings editor for touch.device
cputemp.lha - utility/workbench - 1.0 - 2 MB - 25.12.2020 - Temperature monitor for the X5000 and A1222
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
