Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Many developpers http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1603238 (Chrysalis) 890 MB / Dec 25 2020
Fabrizio Bartoloni http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1603237 (Audio/Misc) 8 KB / Dec 25 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1603091 (Emulation) 12 MB / Dec 25 2020
Gabriele Greco http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1603227 (Files/Archive) 122 KB / Dec 25 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1601997 (Files/Tools) 1 MB / Dec 22 2020
Andreas Falkenhahn http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1601995 (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 3 MB / Dec 22 2020
Alfonso Ranieri and TheBar Open Source Team http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600933 (System/MUI+Classes) 1 MB / Dec 20 2020
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600934 (System/MUI+Classes) 870 KB / Dec 20 2020
NList Open Source Team http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600935 (System/MUI+Classes) 1 MB / Dec 20 2020
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600936 (System/MUI+Classes) 316 KB / Dec 20 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600773 (Emulation) 117 MB / Dec 19 2020
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600429 (System/Library/SSL) 5 MB / Dec 18 2020
Ola Söder http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600428 (Text/Edit) 13 MB / Dec 18 2020
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600411 (Emulation) 4 MB / Dec 18 2020
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
