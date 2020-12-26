The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha - development/edit - 8.2.2148 - 12 MB - 18.12.2020 - Vim
mcc_betterstring-11.35.lha - library/mui - 11.35 - 316 KB - 22.12.2020 - BetterString custom class for MUI
mcc_nlist-0.127.lha - library/mui - 0.127 - 2 MB - 22.12.2020 - NList custom classes for MUI
mcc_texteditor-15.55.lha - library/mui - 15.55 - 871 KB - 22.12.2020 - TextEditor custom class for MUI
mcc_thebar-26.21.lha - library/mui - 26.21 - 2 MB - 22.12.2020 - Next Generation Toolbar MUI Custom Class
installerlg.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 0.1.0beta1 - 120 KB - 18.12.2020 - Commodore Installer replacement
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 26.12.2020 - 10:44 by AndreasM
