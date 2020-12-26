Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.82 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiSSL-4.7.lha - 4.7 - util/libs - 5.9M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
dogma14.zip - 1.0 - mags/misc - 44M - Ukrainian magazine, HTML (01.01.2015) - (readme)
labyrinth64.lha - 1.1 - game/misc - 125K - Port of Commodore 64 game Labyrinth - (readme)
PFSSalv2_FR.lha - 1.0 - disk/salv - 7K - French catalog for PFSSalv 2.3 - (readme)
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha - 8.2.2148 - text/edit - 12M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha - 8.2.2148 - text/edit - 14M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha - 8.2.2148 - text/edit - 13M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
ViNCEd_Boot_Shin.lha - 106.2 - util/shell - 10K - Use ViNCEd as boot console - (readme)
AnalogClock.lha - 1.9-bugfix - util/time - 38K - Analog transparent clock for Amiga - (readme)
LSEGSave.lha - 1.2 - disk/misc - 8K - Saves Executables from RDB - (readme)
AmiGameBoy.lha - 0.96 - misc/emu - 42K - Great GameBoy emulator for Amiga (AGA) - (readme)
AmiMasterGear.lha - 0.91 - misc/emu - 44K - Master System and Game Gear Emulator - (readme)
AmiMSX.lha - 3.2 - misc/emu - 327K - Great free MSX/MSX2 emulator for Amiga - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.97 - dev/debug - 164K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
DirStack.lha - 40.3 - util/sys - 14K - Shell directory stack with push and pop - (readme)
DirTree-cmd.lha - 40.7 - util/cli - 5K - Shell command displaying directory trees - (readme)
MCC_BetterString-11.35.lha - 11.35 - dev/mui - 316K - BetterString custom class for MUI - (readme)
MCC_NList-0.127.lha - 0.127 - dev/mui - 2.0M - NList custom classes for MUI - (readme)
MCC_TextEditor-15.55.lha - 15.55 - dev/mui - 871K - TextEditor custom class for MUI - (readme)
MCC_TheBar-26.21.lha - 26.21 - dev/mui - 1.6M - TheBar.mcc - Next Generation Toolbar MUI Custom Class - (readme)
SysSpeed_FR.lha - 1.5.2 - util/moni - 9K - French catalog for SysSpeed 2.6 - (readme)
TimeIt.lha - 40.3 - util/time - 4K - Shell command for timing other commands - (readme)
streamer.lha - 2.13 - comm/www - 486K - Internet radio player - (readme)
AxelTetris.lha - 2.05 - game/misc - 239K - The classic Tetris game in Axel's salsa - (readme)
DiskUsage.lha - 40.6 - util/cli - 5K - DiskUsage estimates file space usage - (readme)
file-mos.lha - 5.39 - dev/gg - 1.5M - Determine file type - (readme)
HWP_hURL.lha - 1.1 - dev/hwood - 3.4M - The multi-protocol data transfer plugin - (readme)
Wasteland2020.lha - - mods/8voic - 93K - Wasteland 2020 5ch Lv1 Ninja Remix - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.1M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
CopyMemAIO.lha - 4.8 - util/boot - 48K - Speedup your programs & workbench - (readme)
DriveMirror.lha - 1.6 - disk/misc - 10K - Mirror a Disk/File opt. Byteswap, TD64 - (readme)
luettjebookholler.lha - 1.82 - biz/misc - 1.7M - Little Personal Finance program - (readme)
WHDLoadMenu.lha - 0.2 - disk/misc - 30K - A WHDLoad frontend - (readme)
portlist.i386-aros.lha - 50.2 - util/shell - 33K - Lists ports of running programs - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 26.12.2020 - 10:44 by AndreasM
