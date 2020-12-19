Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600429 (System/Library/SSL) 5 MB / Dec 18 2020
Ola Söder http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600428 (Text/Edit) 13 MB / Dec 18 2020
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600411 (Emulation) 4 MB / Dec 18 2020
Christoph Mammitzsch http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600403 (Development/Cross) 670 KB / Dec 17 2020
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600134 (Network/Web) 1 MB / Dec 15 2020
Marcus Sackrow http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1600127 (Misc) 1 MB / Dec 15 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1599803 (Emulation) 10 MB / Dec 13 2020
Itix, BeWorld and BSzili http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1531842 (Development/Library) 16 MB / Dec 13 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1599750 (Development/Library) 68 KB / Dec 12 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1599708 (Graphics/3D) 345 KB / Dec 12 2020
Boing Attitude http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1599695 (Games/Think) 1 MB / Dec 12 2020
Toni Wilen, ported by Ilkka Lehtoranta http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1599500 (Files/Manager) 335 KB / Dec 11 2020
Thomas Rapp http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1599473 (Audio/Players) 541 KB / Dec 11 2020
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1599472 (Network/Web) 24 MB / Dec 11 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 148 will be released on the 10th January.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 19.12.2020 - 11:23 by AndreasM
Back to previous page