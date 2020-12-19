 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 148 will be released on the 10th January.

More informations

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 19.12.2020 - 11:23 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Joystick: Logitech Attack 3 Joystick - 17.12.2020
Joystick: Thrustmaster Firestorm Digital 3 Gamepad - 17.12.2020
Lotek64 Nr. 61 - 17.12.2020
Digital Talk Nr. 106 - 17.12.2020
Interface Age 4/81 Erstausgabe - 17.12.2020
Retro Gamer Nr. 212 - 17.12.2020
PC Magazin Plus 9/87 - 17.12.2020
PC Magazin Plus 5/89 - 17.12.2020
Computer Magazin 1/88 - 15.12.2020
Computer Magazin 3/88 - 15.12.2020
Computer Magazin 4/88 - 15.12.2020
Computer Magazin 5/88 - 15.12.2020
Computer Magazin 6/88 - 15.12.2020
Computer Magazin 7/88 - 15.12.2020
Computer Magazin 9/88 - 15.12.2020
Computer Magazin 10/88 - 15.12.2020
Computer Magazin 11/88 - 15.12.2020
Computer Magazin 12/88 - 15.12.2020
Sid Meier's Civilization III PC Games 12/2001 - 12.12.2020
AquaNox PC Games 12/2001 - 12.12.2020
Zoo Tycoon PC Games 12/2001 - 12.12.2020
FireFly Studios' Stronghold PC Games 12/2001 - 12.12.2020
Myth III: Die Zeit des Wolfs PC Games 12/2001 - 12.12.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

