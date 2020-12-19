Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmIRC_FR.lha - 4.4 - comm/irc - 22K - French catalog for AmIRC 3.62 - (readme)
AmiTradeCenter_FR.lha - 1.4 - comm/tcp - 16K - French catalogs for AmiTradeCenter 1.4 - (readme)
MathX_FR.lha - 0.5 - misc/math - 14K - French catalog for MathX 1.32 - (readme)
MUIMapparium_FR.lha - 0.8 - misc/sci - 7K - French catalog for MUIMapparium 0.8 - (readme)
NetPrinter_FR.lha - 1.15.1 - comm/tcp - 8K - French catalogs for NetPrinter 1.15 - (readme)
NewsCoaster_FR.lha - 2.0 - comm/news - 21K - French catalogs for NewsCoaster 1.61 - (readme)
SoundBox_FR.lha - 0.12 - mus/misc - 9K - French catalog for SoundBox 2.9 - (readme)
SWSyncTool_FR.lha - 1.8 - disk/bakup - 6K - French catalog for SW-SyncTool 1.0b - (readme)
ToolsMenu_FR.lha - 1.0 - util/cdity - 6K - French catalog for ToolsMenu 1.10.2 - (readme)
UnRAR_FR.lha - 5.90 - util/arc - 11K - French catalog for UnRAR 5.90 - (readme)
KONEY_CRIPPLED_CYBORG.lha - 1.0 - demo/sound - 240K - CRIPPLED CYBORG Hardcore Music intro - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.8.4 - dev/misc - 2.1M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
SysSpeed_FR.lha - 1.5.1 - util/moni - 9K - French catalog for SysSpeed 2.6 - (readme)
VieIII.lha - 0.19 - game/misc - 95K - A GUI Game of Life - (readme)
ASE2019_1.2.lha - 1.2 - text/edit - 101K - Text editor - (readme)
DriveMirror.lha - 1.4 - disk/misc - 8K - Mirror a Disk/File 1:1 to a Disk/File - (readme)
Mattonite.lha - 20201212 - game/actio - 972K - Arkanoid like PAL game almost finished - (readme)
CopyMemAIO.lha - 4.6 - util/boot - 47K - Speedup your programs & workbench - (readme)
f1champ.lha - 5.53 - docs/misc - 72K - Statistics of Formula One 1950-2020 - (readme)
DirStack.lha - 40.2 - util/sys - 10K - Shell directory stack with push and pop - (readme)
ACME.lha - 0.97 - dev/cross - 670K - Crossassembler for 6502/65C02/65816 code - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 26.82 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 26.82 - misc/emu - 4.3M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
DirTree-cmd.lha - 40.6 - util/cli - 6K - Shell command displaying directory trees - (readme)
F1GP2020Carset.lha - 1.0Final - game/data - 28K - 2020 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
Textra120.lha - 1.20 - text/edit - 193K - GUI-based Text Editor Written in JForth - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.82 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiSSL-4.7.lha - 4.7 - util/libs - 5.9M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
dogma14.zip - 1.0 - mags/misc - 44M - Ukrainian magazine, HTML (01.01.2015) - (readme)
labyrinth64.lha - 1.1 - game/misc - 125K - Port of Commodore 64 game Labyrinth - (readme)
PFSSalv2_FR.lha - 1.0 - disk/salv - 7K - French catalog for PFSSalv 2.3 - (readme)
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha - 8.2.2148 - text/edit - 12M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha - 8.2.2148 - text/edit - 14M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha - 8.2.2148 - text/edit - 13M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
ViNCEd_Boot_Shin.lha - 106.2 - util/shell - 10K - Use ViNCEd as boot console - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 19.12.2020 - 11:22 by AndreasM
