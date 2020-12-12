 

 

 

The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 4th November.
Neue HOL Uploads

Published 12.12.2020 - 11:49 by oxpus

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Micro Scrabble / Micro Scrabble De Luxe - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Tass Times In Tonetown - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Tass Times In Tonetown - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Kid Chaos / Cosmic Kitten - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kid Chaos / Cosmic Kitten - Update the cheatcode - CD32 - 1994
Kid Chaos / Cosmic Kitten - Create one new cheatcode - CD32 - 1994
Tass Times In Tonetown - Upload 48 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Tass Times In Tonetown - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Little Beau - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Kid Gloves II: The Journey Back - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Liquid Kids - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS
Operation Firestorm - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Violator - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Violator - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Karamalz Cup Eis Hockey - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Zeret - Update the developer page
Ingo Mesche - Update the artist page
Hakan Akbiyik (Zeret) - Update the artist page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: oxpus
eMail: karsten.ude@oxpus.de

