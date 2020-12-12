WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Pinball Fantasies - [improved] - (21st Century) re-added support for an AGA version, corrected skip intro custom option - Info
Final Assault - [improved] - (Epyx) supports another version - Info
Treasure Island Dizzy - [improved] - (Code Masters) joypad and 2-button joysticks controls improved - Info
Pinball Fantasies - [updated] - (21st Century) fixed crash introduced in 3.0, fixed possible froze, skip intro added - Info
Globdule - [improved] - (Psygnosis) added quitkey for 68000 machines - Info
Elite - [improved] - (Mr. Micro) supports another version, more compatible blitter wait routine, fixed music replay - Info
Pinball Fantasies - [improved] - (21st Century) - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 12.12.2020 - 11:02 by AndreasM
