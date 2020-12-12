Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Aquaventura ASM 9/92 - 08.12.2020
F-19 Stealth Fighter Power Play 11/90 - 08.12.2020
Future Classics Collection Power Play 11/90 - 08.12.2020
Tip Trick Power Play 11/90 - 08.12.2020
Slabs ASM 9/92 - 08.12.2020
Qatbol Power Play 11/90 - 08.12.2020
Their Finest Hour: The Battle of Britain Power Play 11/90 - 08.12.2020
Legend of Faerghail Power Play 11/90 - 08.12.2020
Harley Davidson: The Road to Sturgis Power Play 11/90 - 08.12.2020
Gousou Shinrai Densetsu: Musya ASM 10/92 - 08.12.2020
Probotector II: Return of the Evil Forces ASM 10/92 - 08.12.2020
Parodius ASM 10/92 - 08.12.2020
Bucky O'Hare ASM 10/92 - 08.12.2020
Dungeons & Dragons: Warriors of the Eternal Sun ASM 10/92 - 08.12.2020
Stock Market: The Game ASM 10/92 - 08.12.2020
PC 4/83 Erstausgabe - 06.12.2020
Computer Persönlich 4/82 - 06.12.2020
Computer Persönlich 6/82 - 06.12.2020
Computer Persönlich 7/82 - 06.12.2020
Computer Persönlich 10/82 - 06.12.2020
Computer Persönlich 11/82 - 06.12.2020
Computer Persönlich 13/82 - 06.12.2020
Computer Persönlich 14/82 - 06.12.2020
Computer Persönlich 15/82 - 06.12.2020
Games and More 3/99 - 06.12.2020
Games and More 4/99 - 06.12.2020
Games and More 5/99 - 06.12.2020
Deckblatt 3/87 - 06.12.2020
ELO 3/81 - 06.12.2020
Byte 9/84 - 06.12.2020
Cover: Ball-Blasta - 05.12.2020
Cover: Schwarze Auge 3, Das - 05.12.2020
Cover: Escape From Tharkan - 05.12.2020
Cover: Frogs - 05.12.2020
Cover: Frogs - Limited Edition - 05.12.2020
Cover: Karate King - 05.12.2020
Cover: Olympic Soccer - 05.12.2020
Cover: Sword of the Berserk - 05.12.2020
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
