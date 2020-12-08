Im GAC Forum finden jeden Monat Amiga-Tuniere zu den verschiedensten Amiga Spielen stand.
Aktuell findet für das Spiel
Smarty and the Nasty Gluttons (2020) (Eero Tunkelo)
ein Tunier statt.
Spielziel: höchste Punktzahl
Ende dieser Runde: Donnerstag, 31.12.2020, 24:00 Uhr
http://www.german-amiga-community.de/vi ... 4dbb1fbae3
Offline Tunier auf GAC
Published 08.12.2020 - 23:12
