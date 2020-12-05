Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
a09.lha - development/cross - 1.45 - 183 KB - 28.11.2020 - 6800/6801/6809/6301/6309 Assembler
cazm.lha - development/cross - 1.27 - 114 KB - 28.11.2020 - Z80 Cross Assembler
dasm.lha - development/cross - 2.20.14.1 - 1 MB - 27.11.2020 - Macroassembler with support for several 8-bit CPU
f9dasm.lha - development/cross - 1.80 - 251 KB - 28.11.2020 - 6800/6801/6809/6309 Disassembler
rasm.lha - development/cross - 1.3 - 1 MB - 01.12.2020 - Roudoudou's Z80 Assembler
vbcc.lha - development/cross - 0.9g - 3 MB - 02.12.2020 - Optimizing ISO C compiler, PPC/AmigaOS
vbcc_libs.lha - development/cross - 0.9g - 186 KB - 03.12.2020 - Compiler target AmigaOS 4.x PowerPC
basiliskii.lha - emulation/computer - 1.0.4 - 2 MB - 27.11.2020 - Macintosh emulator runs MacOS7 and MacOS8
starpusher.lha - game/puzzle - - 7 MB - 04.12.2020 - A cute Sokoban clone
deficons_dump.lha - utility/shell - 1.0 - 5 KB - 30.11.2020 - show what project tools is associated to a file
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 05.12.2020
