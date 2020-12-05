Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1597886 (Games/Role) 260 KB / Dec 02 2020
Stefan Haubenthal
http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1597639 (Development/GeekGadgets) 763 KB / Nov 30 2020
Oliver Urbann http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1597638 (Communication) 5 MB / Nov 30 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1597034 (Development/Cross) 325 KB / Nov 28 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1596876 (Development/Cross) 1 MB / Nov 27 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 4th November.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 05.12.2020 - 10:53 by AndreasM
Back to previous page