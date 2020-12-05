 

 

 

Last Magazine

More informations

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 05.12.2020 - 10:53 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1597886 (Games/Role) 260 KB / Dec 02 2020
Image Stefan Haubenthal
 Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1597639 (Development/GeekGadgets) 763 KB / Nov 30 2020
Image Oliver Urbann Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1597638 (Communication) 5 MB / Nov 30 2020
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1597034 (Development/Cross) 325 KB / Nov 28 2020
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1596876 (Development/Cross) 1 MB / Nov 27 2020
