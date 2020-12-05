 

 

 

Last Magazine

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 05.12.2020 - 10:53 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Extreme Violence - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom - Upload 13 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom - Upload 7 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Bubble Bobble - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Yo! Joe! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Yo! Joe! - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Yo! Joe! - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Yo! Joe! - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Yo! Joe! - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Micro Scrabble - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1988
Computer Edition Of Scrabble, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Computer Scrabble De Luxe - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Micro Scrabble - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1988
Micro Scrabble - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1988
Computer Edition Of Scrabble, The - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Computer Edition Of Scrabble, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Computer Scrabble De Luxe - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Computer Scrabble De Luxe - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Scrabble / Original Scrabble / Scrabble Player, The - Upload 80 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Scrabble / Original Scrabble / Scrabble Player, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Micro Scrabble - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1988
Mike The Magic Dragon - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Extreme Violence - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mark Alan Knight (TDK/Melon Dezign^ATX, Madfiddler) - Update the artist page
Ziriax - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mark Alan Knight (TDK/Melon Dezign^ATX, Madfiddler) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Mark Alan Knight (TDK/Melon Dezign^ATX, Madfiddler) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Erlend Robaye (Erland Robaye, Rataplan, Erroba) - Update the Artist photo comments
Erlend Robaye (Erland Robaye, Rataplan, Erroba) - Update the artist page
Erlend Robaye (Erland Robaye, Rataplan, Erroba) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Peter Verswyvelen (Chatterbox/BS1) - Update the Artist photo comments
Peter Verswyvelen (Chatterbox/BS1) - Upload 3 Artist photo pictures
Taran Im Abenteuerland - Update the game page - AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), ECS, PegasosâSam460âAmigaPPC (MorphOS), OCS - 1990
Ziriax - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Peter Verswyvelen (Chatterbox/BS1) - Update the artist page
Software Business, The - Update the publisher page
