Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 147 was released on the November 4th.

The Amiga Future 147 was released on the November 4th.
V4 als XMAS-Bundle

Published 29.11.2020 - 13:26 by HelmutH

Das Apollo Team bietet ein Weihnachtspaket an.

Das Bundle bietet dir:

Vampir 4+ - der schnellste AMIGA der Welt

68080 CPU (160 MIPS/ 80 MFlops/ AMMX)
512 MB Fastmem
SAGA-AMIGA-Chipsatz

Kommt mit:
Die Plus-Version mit 3 USB-Ports (Für USB-Joypad)
Eloxiertes Aluminium-Gehäuse
Stromversorgung (EU/US)
Getesteter IDE/CF-Adapter
Sandisk 32GB CF mit vorinstalliertem ApollOS

+ Unterstützte USB-Maus
+ Unterstützte USB-Tastatur
+ Unterstütztes USB Apollo Joypad
+ Vampir Fledermaus-Fan-Mauspad


Das System ist vollständig vorinstalliert und einsatzbereit.

!nur Amiga!

http://apollo-core.com/knowledge.php?b=1&note=32985

