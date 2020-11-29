

V4 als XMAS-Bundle Published 29.11.2020 - 13:26 by HelmutH



Das Bundle bietet dir:



Vampir 4+ - der schnellste AMIGA der Welt



68080 CPU (160 MIPS/ 80 MFlops/ AMMX)

512 MB Fastmem

SAGA-AMIGA-Chipsatz



Kommt mit:

Die Plus-Version mit 3 USB-Ports (Für USB-Joypad)

Eloxiertes Aluminium-Gehäuse

Stromversorgung (EU/US)

Getesteter IDE/CF-Adapter

Sandisk 32GB CF mit vorinstalliertem ApollOS



+ Unterstützte USB-Maus

+ Unterstützte USB-Tastatur

+ Unterstütztes USB Apollo Joypad

+ Vampir Fledermaus-Fan-Mauspad





Das System ist vollständig vorinstalliert und einsatzbereit.



!nur Amiga!



