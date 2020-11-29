Das Apollo Team bietet ein Weihnachtspaket an.
Das Bundle bietet dir:
Vampir 4+ - der schnellste AMIGA der Welt
68080 CPU (160 MIPS/ 80 MFlops/ AMMX)
512 MB Fastmem
SAGA-AMIGA-Chipsatz
Kommt mit:
Die Plus-Version mit 3 USB-Ports (Für USB-Joypad)
Eloxiertes Aluminium-Gehäuse
Stromversorgung (EU/US)
Getesteter IDE/CF-Adapter
Sandisk 32GB CF mit vorinstalliertem ApollOS
+ Unterstützte USB-Maus
+ Unterstützte USB-Tastatur
+ Unterstütztes USB Apollo Joypad
+ Vampir Fledermaus-Fan-Mauspad
Das System ist vollständig vorinstalliert und einsatzbereit.
!nur Amiga!
http://apollo-core.com/knowledge.php?b=1¬e=32985
V4 als XMAS-Bundle
Published 29.11.2020 - 13:26
