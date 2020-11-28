Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Matthew Dillon and the DASM team http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1596876 (Development/Cross) 1 MB / Nov 27 2020
Domenico Lattanzi http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1596661 (Office/Organizer) 6 MB / Nov 26 2020
Oliver Urbann http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1596648 (Communication) 6 MB / Nov 26 2020
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1596649 (Network/Web) 1 MB / Nov 25 2020
Dino Papararo http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1596650 (System/Benchmark) 1 MB / Nov 23 2020
Stefan Blixth http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1595443 (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 101 KB / Nov 23 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1596651 (Development/Cross) 13 MB / Nov 22 2020
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1595569 (Network/Web) 24 MB / Nov 20 2020
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 28.11.2020
