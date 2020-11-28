 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 147 was released on the November 4th.

The Amiga Future 147 was released on the November 4th.
The Amiga Future 147 was released on the November 4th.

The Amiga Future 147 was released on the November 4th.
More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 28.11.2020 - 10:23 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Ziriax - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Erlend Robaye (Erland Robaye, Rataplan, Erroba) - Update the Artist photo comments
Erlend Robaye (Erland Robaye, Rataplan, Erroba) - Update the artist page
Erlend Robaye (Erland Robaye, Rataplan, Erroba) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Peter Verswyvelen (Chatterbox/BS1) - Update the Artist photo comments
Peter Verswyvelen (Chatterbox/BS1) - Upload 3 Artist photo pictures
Taran Im Abenteuerland - Update the game page - AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), ECS, PegasosâSam460âAmigaPPC (MorphOS), OCS - 1990
Ziriax - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Peter Verswyvelen (Chatterbox/BS1) - Update the artist page
Software Business, The - Update the publisher page
Christmas Classics - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Discovery: Spell Version - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Computer Edition Of Scrabble, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Psycho's Soccer Selection - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Discovery (MicroIllusions) - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Discovery: Geography - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS
Discovery: Geography - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS
Discovery: Social Studies - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS
Discovery: Social Studies - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS
Discovery: Science - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Science - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Language - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Language - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
TV Sports: Football - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
TV Sports: Football - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
TV Sports: Football - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Discovery (MicroIllusions) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Discovery: Geography - Create one new game page - OCS
Bridge Strike - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
Bridge Strike - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern - Create one new cheatcode - AGA - 2020
Project 1 - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1988
Project 1 - Upload 3 Game map pictures - OCS - 1988
Prince Of The Yolkfolk / Dizzy: Prince Of The Yolkfolk - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Extreme Violence - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Extreme Violence - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Extreme Violence - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Simon Green - Update the publisher page
Simon Green - Update the artist page
Extreme Violence - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bridge Strike - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Bridge Strike - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Bridge Strike - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Project 1 - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
River Raid Reloaded - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Bridge Strike - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Mark Sheeky - Update the artist page
Scorpius - Update the publisher page
Marbles / BB Ball - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Simon Green - Create one new publisher page
RoboCop 3 / RoboCop 3D / RoboCop Redux - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
