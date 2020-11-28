Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Ziriax - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Erlend Robaye (Erland Robaye, Rataplan, Erroba) - Update the Artist photo comments
Erlend Robaye (Erland Robaye, Rataplan, Erroba) - Update the artist page
Erlend Robaye (Erland Robaye, Rataplan, Erroba) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Peter Verswyvelen (Chatterbox/BS1) - Update the Artist photo comments
Peter Verswyvelen (Chatterbox/BS1) - Upload 3 Artist photo pictures
Taran Im Abenteuerland - Update the game page - AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), ECS, PegasosâSam460âAmigaPPC (MorphOS), OCS - 1990
Ziriax - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1990
Peter Verswyvelen (Chatterbox/BS1) - Update the artist page
Software Business, The - Update the publisher page
Christmas Classics - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Discovery: Spell Version - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Computer Edition Of Scrabble, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Psycho's Soccer Selection - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Discovery (MicroIllusions) - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Discovery: Geography - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS
Discovery: Geography - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS
Discovery: Social Studies - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS
Discovery: Social Studies - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS
Discovery: Science - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Science - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Language - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Language - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
TV Sports: Football - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
TV Sports: Football - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
TV Sports: Football - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Discovery (MicroIllusions) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Discovery: Geography - Create one new game page - OCS
Bridge Strike - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2019
Bridge Strike - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern - Create one new cheatcode - AGA - 2020
Project 1 - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1988
Project 1 - Upload 3 Game map pictures - OCS - 1988
Prince Of The Yolkfolk / Dizzy: Prince Of The Yolkfolk - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Extreme Violence - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Extreme Violence - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Extreme Violence - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Simon Green - Update the publisher page
Simon Green - Update the artist page
Extreme Violence - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bridge Strike - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2019
Bridge Strike - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 2019
Bridge Strike - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Project 1 - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
River Raid Reloaded - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Bridge Strike - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Mark Sheeky - Update the artist page
Scorpius - Update the publisher page
Marbles / BB Ball - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Simon Green - Create one new publisher page
RoboCop 3 / RoboCop 3D / RoboCop Redux - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 147 was released on the November 4th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 28.11.2020 - 10:23 by AndreasM
Back to previous page