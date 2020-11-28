The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha - development/edit - 8.2.2000 - 12 MB - 26.11.2020 - Vim
a2tools.i386-aros.lha - emulation/utility - 0.0 - 253 KB - 26.11.2020 - Move data to and from Apple DOS 3.3 disk images
afid.i386-aros.lha - emulation/utility - 1.1 - 236 KB - 26.11.2020 - Apple ][ DOS 3.3 disk image utility
emutools.i386-aros.lha - emulation/utility - 1.1 - 424 KB - 26.11.2020 - 12 marvelous tools for emulators
griffon.i386-aros.zip - game/roleplaying - C - 9 MB - 26.11.2020 - RPG style game of the SNES/GENESIS era.
crono_aros.lha - graphics/misc - 2.1 - 7 MB - 26.11.2020 - Generator of printable calendars
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 28.11.2020 - 10:23 by AndreasM
