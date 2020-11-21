Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
residualvm-src.lha - game/adventure - 0.4.0git - 63 MB - 15.11.2020 - ResidualVM Source (Final Release!)
residualvm.lha - game/adventure - 0.4.0git - 29 MB - 15.11.2020 - 3D game interpreter (Final Release!)
keymapswitcher_rus.lha - utility/docky - 1.2 - 118 KB - 16.11.2020 - Russian catalog and env. for KeymapSwitcher 52.3
residualvm-tools-src.lha - utility/filetool - 0.4.0git - 800 KB - 15.11.2020 - ResidualVM-Tools Source (Final Release!)
residualvm-tools.lha - utility/filetool - 0.4.0git - 410 KB - 15.11.2020 - ResidualVM-Tools (Final Release!)
xor.lha - utility/filetool - 0.49 - 2 MB - 16.11.2020 - Little tool for xor operations
vim-src.lha - utility/text/edit - 7.0r3 - 146 KB - 18.11.2020 - Sources of Vim 7.0 r3 for AmiCygnix
vim.lha - utility/text/edit - 7.0r3 - 11 MB - 18.11.2020 - A text editor for AmiCygnix
switch.lha - utility/workbench - 1.3 - 167 KB - 16.11.2020 - Screens/windows switcher commodity
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 21.11.2020 - 11:18 by AndreasM
