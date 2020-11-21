Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1595569 (Network/Web) 24 MB / Nov 20 2020
Stefan Blixth http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1595443 (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 100 KB / Nov 20 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1594892 (Emulation/Misc) 56 KB / Nov 18 2020
Ola Söder http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1594891 (Text/Edit) 13 MB / Nov 18 2020
Uploaded by Brumiga http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1594813 (Audio/MIDI) 523 KB / Nov 17 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1594525 (Games/Strategy) 22 MB / Nov 16 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1594050 (System/Library/XML) 404 KB / Nov 14 2020
Jörg Renkert http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1594027 (Games/Think) 1 MB / Nov 14 2020
Alfonso Ranieri http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1593922 (System/Ambient/Commodities) 130 KB / Nov 14 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
|
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Service
Search
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 147 was released on the November 4th.
More informations
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
|
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 21.11.2020 - 11:18 by AndreasM
Back to previous page