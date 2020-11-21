Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Test Drive 5 PC Joker 2/99 - 18.11.2020
Speed Busters: American Highways PC Joker 2/99 - 18.11.2020
Turlogh le Rodeur ASM 1/88 - 18.11.2020
Axe ASM 1/88 - 18.11.2020
Border Zone ASM 1/88 - 18.11.2020
NASCAR Racing: 1999 Edition PC Joker 2/99 - 18.11.2020
Myth II: Soulblighter PC Joker 2/99 - 18.11.2020
Enemy Infestation PC Joker 2/99 - 18.11.2020
Dominant Species PC Joker 2/99 - 18.11.2020
Enemy Engaged: Apache/Havoc PC Joker 2/99 - 18.11.2020
Mad Trax PC Joker 2/99 - 18.11.2020
Test Drive: 4x4 PC Joker 2/99 - 18.11.2020
Crime Killer PC Joker 2/99 - 18.11.2020
Ultima Online: The Second Age PC Joker 2/99 - 18.11.2020
Schwarze Auge, Das: Schatten über Riva PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
A-10 Cuba! PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
Sega Rally Championship PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
NBA Full Court Press PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
Grand Prix Manager 2 PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
Phantasmagoria: Labor des Grauens PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
Caveland PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
Dragon Lore II: Der Drachenkrieger PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
Blue Ice PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
Secrets of the Luxor PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
Necromantics PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
Planer 2, Der: Missionen PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
Metal Rage: Defender of the Earth PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
American Dream PC Games 2/97 - 14.11.2020
RETURN Nr. 43 - 13.11.2020
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 1/2021 - 13.11.2020
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 21.11.2020 - 11:18 by AndreasM
