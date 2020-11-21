 

 

 

The Amiga Future 147 was released on the November 4th.

The Amiga Future 147 was released on the November 4th.
The Amiga Future 147 was released on the November 4th.

The Amiga Future 147 was released on the November 4th.
Neue HOL Uploads

Published 21.11.2020 - 11:18 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

RoboCop 3 / RoboCop 3D / RoboCop Redux - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Neverending Story II, The - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Neverending Story II, The - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ball - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ball - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sim City Deluxe - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Deluxe - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Deluxe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Deluxe - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Deluxe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City / Micropolis - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Infestation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Infestation - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Infestation - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Infestation - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Infestation - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Infestation - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ralph H. Reed - Update the artist page
BattleTech 2: The Crescent Hawks' Revenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk's Inception - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
MechForce - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
MechForce - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
MechForce - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
MechForce - Create one new game page - OCS - 1989
Ralph H. Reed - Create one new artist page
Nivrig Games - Update the developer page
Nivrig Games - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Dodgy Rocks - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Dodgy Rocks - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2020
Dodgy Rocks - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2020
Dodgy Rocks - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Craig Smith (II) - Create one new artist page
Rob Cranley - Create one new artist page
Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2020
Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2020
Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern - Update the game page - AGA - 2020
David Fox - Update the Artist photo comments
David Fox - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
David Fox - Update the artist page
Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 2020
Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern - Create one new game page - AGA - 2020
Jane Cummings - Create one new artist page
Tin Toy In The House Of Fun Adventure / Tin Toy Adventure - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

