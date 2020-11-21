Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
RoboCop 3 / RoboCop 3D / RoboCop Redux - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Neverending Story II, The - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Neverending Story II, The - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ball - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ball - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sim City Deluxe - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Deluxe - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Deluxe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Deluxe - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City Deluxe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sim City / Micropolis - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Infestation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Infestation - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Infestation - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Infestation - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Infestation - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Infestation - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ralph H. Reed - Update the artist page
BattleTech 2: The Crescent Hawks' Revenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk's Inception - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
MechForce - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
MechForce - Upload 32 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
MechForce - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
MechForce - Create one new game page - OCS - 1989
Ralph H. Reed - Create one new artist page
Nivrig Games - Update the developer page
Nivrig Games - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Dodgy Rocks - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Dodgy Rocks - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2020
Dodgy Rocks - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2020
Dodgy Rocks - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Craig Smith (II) - Create one new artist page
Rob Cranley - Create one new artist page
Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2020
Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2020
Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern - Update the game page - AGA - 2020
David Fox - Update the Artist photo comments
David Fox - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
David Fox - Update the artist page
Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 2020
Wiz: Quest for the Magic Lantern - Create one new game page - AGA - 2020
Jane Cummings - Create one new artist page
Tin Toy In The House Of Fun Adventure / Tin Toy Adventure - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
