Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
expat.lha - 4.3 - util/libs - 405K - Amiga port of Expat 2.0.1 - (readme)
mfkey.lha - 1.11 - util/cdity - 130K - FKey for MorphOS - (readme)
CopyMemAIO.lha - 4.4 - util/boot - 46K - Speedup your programs & workbench - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.8.2 - dev/misc - 1.9M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
SWitch_new.lha - 1.3 - util/cdity - 186K - Screens/windows switcher commodity (+src) - (readme)
SysInfo.lha - 4.4 - util/moni - 54K - Classic Amiga System Information Program - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.1M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
BackdPattGener.lha - 1.6-bugfix - gfx/edit - 49K - Create your own backdrop patterns on WB - (readme)
a2tools.i386-aros.lha - 0.0 - misc/emu - 253K - Move data to/from Apple DOS disk images - (readme)
afid.i386-aros.lha - 1.1 - misc/emu - 236K - Apple ][ DOS 3.3 disk image utility - (readme)
CestinoGlobale.lha - 1.6 - dev/blitz - 53K - Italian global trashcan WIP - (readme)
Puzzle2.lha - 2.7.2 - game/think - 1.0M - Game-WB based on the classic game of 15 - (readme)
SysinfoBoards.lha - 3.4 - util/moni - 11K - More Boardinfos for Sysinfo - (readme)
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha - 8.2.2000 - text/edit - 12M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha - 8.2.2000 - text/edit - 14M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha - 8.2.2000 - text/edit - 13M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
docdatatypes.lha - 40.40 - util/dtype - 99K - Datatypes for Documents (demo) - (readme)
yak_finder.lha - 0.1 - util/cli - 27K - Finds executables and scripts in a path - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 21.11.2020 - 11:18 by AndreasM
