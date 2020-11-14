WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Pinball Fantasies - [improved] - (21st Century) load/save highscores operation fixed, new imager - Info
Super Cars 2 - [improved] - (Gremlin) automatic NTSC detection - Info
Super Cars 2 - [improved] - (Gremlin) added joypad controls, added BUTTONWAIT - Info
Smash - [new] - (Idea) done by Asman - Info
Gordian Tomb - [new] - (X-Ample) done by Asman - Info
Cave Runner - [new] - (Rudi Martin) done by Asman - Info
BombJack - [improved] - (Elite) added icons by Irek'72 - Info
Mega-Typhoon - [improved] - (Bernhardt Braun / Nordlicht Edv.) added joypad/2nd button controls, trainer added - Info
