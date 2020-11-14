Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 1.72 - 3 MB - 12.11.2020 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
amicygnix-games-src.lha - game/misc - 1.6 - 2 MB - 09.11.2020 - Sources of the games package for AmiCygnix
amicygnix-games.lha - game/misc - 1.6 - 103 MB - 09.11.2020 - A games collection for AmiCygnix
witchcleaner.lha - network/misc - 1.45 - 2 MB - 08.11.2020 - Clean temp data from OWB and Wayfarer
whetdhrystone.lha - utility/benchmark - 1.3 - 2 MB - 07.11.2020 - Whetstone, Dhrystone, Sieve, BogoMIPS benchmarks
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.0 - 754 KB - 07.11.2020 - Multipurpose utility
displaybeep.lha - utility/shell - 0.3 - 51 KB - 11.11.2020 - Flash display as an event alert
evenmore.lha - utility/text/misc - 0.94 - 432 KB - 09.11.2020 - Freeware Textviewer
pointereyes.lha - utility/workbench - 1.2 - 92 KB - 08.11.2020 - Eyes on your screen watch your pointer
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 14.11.2020
