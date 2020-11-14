Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Marcus Sackrow http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1593354 (Misc) 1 MB / Nov 12 2020
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1531876 (Graphics/Draw) 1 MB / Nov 11 2020
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1593136 (Network/Web) 1 MB / Nov 11 2020
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1593137 (Files/Archive) 169 KB / Nov 11 2020
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1592732 (Misc) 702 KB / Nov 09 2020
Andre Siegel http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1592323 (Graphics/Vector) 20 MB / Nov 08 2020
Anbjorn Myren http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1592154 (Games/Shoot+2D) 4 MB / Nov 08 2020
Dino Papararo http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1592024 (System/Benchmark) 1 MB / Nov 07 2020
Dino Papararo http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1592027 (Devices/Keyboard) 13 KB / Nov 07 2020
Chris Perver http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1538617 (Office/Show) 442 KB / Nov 07 2020
