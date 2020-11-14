The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
pxdrum_manual.tar - audio/misc - 1.2 - 360 KB - 09.11.2020 - pxdrum manual on many language
lodepaint_manual.tar - document/manual - final - 2 MB - 09.11.2020 - lodepaint manual pdf in other language
povray_tutorial.tar - document/manual - 3.6.1 - 7 MB - 09.11.2020 - povray tutorial in many language
meritous.i386-aros.zip - game/action - 1.2 - 3 MB - 09.11.2020 - Collect PSI crystals to survive the Orcus Dome.
gunfight_arosx86.lha - game/children - 1.0 - 5 MB - 09.11.2020 - retro arcade old style games
scr2gif.i386-aros.lha - graphics/convert - 1.1 - 97 KB - 09.11.2020 - Converts ZX Spectrum screens to GIF
povray_manual_duch.tar - graphics/raytrace - 3.6.1 - 2 MB - 09.11.2020 - povray manual duch
povray_manual_french.tar - graphics/raytrace - 3.6.1 - 2 MB - 09.11.2020 - povray manual french
povray_manual_ita.tar - graphics/raytrace - 3.6.1 - 2 MB - 09.11.2020 - povray manual ita
povray_manual_nor.tar - graphics/raytrace - 3.6.1 - 2 MB - 09.11.2020 - povray manual norway
povray_manual_russ.tar - graphics/raytrace - 3.6.1 - 2 MB - 09.11.2020 - povray manual russian
povray_manual_spa.tar - graphics/raytrace - 3.6.1 - 2 MB - 09.11.2020 - povray manual spanish
aya03.lha - network/misc - 0.3 - 2 MB - 09.11.2020 - access wolfram alpha answer machine(wikipedia)
pointereyes.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 1.2 - 67 KB - 09.11.2020 - Eyes on your screen watch your pointer
pointereyes.lha - utility/workbench - 1.2 - 101 KB - 09.11.2020 - remake of the classic utility
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
14.11.2020
