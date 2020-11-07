 

 

 

The Amiga Future 147 was released on the November 4th.

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 07.11.2020 - 10:24 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Killing Cloud, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
John Meegan - Update the artist page
Killing Cloud, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Killing Cloud, The - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Killing Cloud, The - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Killing Cloud, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Killing Cloud, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
A.G.E. (Advanced Galactic Empire) - Upload 19 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
A.G.E. (Advanced Galactic Empire) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gordian Tomb - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gordian Tomb - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gordian Tomb - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Origin - Update the developer page
Rally Championships - Update the game page - ECS - 1994
Rally Championships - Remove the cheatcode - ECS - 1994
Origin - Update the publisher page
Gordian Tomb - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gordian Tomb - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
First Samurai, The - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Mev Dinc (MevlÃ¼t DinÃ§) - Update the artist page
Mev Dinc (MevlÃ¼t DinÃ§) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Tony Rainbird - Update the artist page
Operation Harrier - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Harrier - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Harrier - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Harrier - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Harrier - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Prospector In The Mazes Of Xor / Prospector - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Logotron - Update the publisher page
First Samurai, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Nick Steadman - Create one new artist page
First Samurai, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
First Samurai, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
First Samurai, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Lionheart - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lionheart - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lionheart - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lionheart - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lionheart - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lionheart - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lionheart - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lionheart - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
