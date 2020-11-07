The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
ccleste.i386-aros.zip - game/platform - 1.3.1 - 2 MB - 02.11.2020 - Tough platform game with retro sound & gfx.
st2iff.i386-aros.lha - graphics/convert - 1.1 - 106 KB - 02.11.2020 - Atari ST NEOchrome/DEGAS to IFF ILBM converter
aya02.lha - network/misc - 0.2 - 2 MB - 02.11.2020 - access wolfram alpha answer machine(wikipedia)
ha.i386-aros.lha - utility/archive - 0.999beta - 163 KB - 02.11.2020 - The best archiver for text file and ASCII data
bogomips.i386-aros.lha - utility/benchmark - 1.4.2 - 217 KB - 02.11.2020 - Standalone BogoMIPS gorbulator
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 07.11.2020 - 10:24 by AndreasM
