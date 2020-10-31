WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Highway Hawks - [updated] - (Anco) game icon fixed - Info
Enemy 2 - Missing in Action - [improved] - (Anachronia) made 68000 compatible, caches always on - Info - Image
Leisure Suit Larry 3 - [updated] - (Sierra) added extra check for missing files when enabling MT32 sound - Info
Kingmaker - The Quest For The Crown - [improved] - (U.S.Gold) chipmem requirements reduced - Info
Cyberpunks - [improved] - (Core Design) added joypad controls and trainer - Info
- [<font size="+1">New WHDLoad V18.6</font> released] -
A-Train - [improved] - (Maxis) supports polish version - Info
Gobliiins - [updated] - (Cocktel Vision) uses less chip memory now - Info
Amazing SpiderMan - [fixed] - (Paragon/Oxford Digital/Empire) uses less chip memory now - Info - Image
