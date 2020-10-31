 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 5th November.

The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 5th November.
The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 5th November.

The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 5th November.
More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 31.10.2020 - 10:23 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;13[/url] Image ][/url] (BeWorld) <a href="?page=Games%2FStrategy">Games/Strategy</a> / Oct 30 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;13[/url] Image ][/url] (Jörg+Renkert) <a href="?page=Games%2FThink">Games/Think</a> / Oct 30 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;116[/url] Image ][/url] (Many+developpers) <a href="?page=Chrysalis">Chrysalis</a> / Oct 29 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;8[/url] Image ][/url] (papiosaur) <a href="?page=Chrysalis">Chrysalis</a> / Oct 29 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;15[/url] Image ][/url] (papiosaur) <a href="?page=Chrysalis">Chrysalis</a> / Oct 29 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;14[/url] Image ][/url] (HunoPPC) <a href="?page=Games%2FThink">Games/Think</a> / Oct 29 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;21[/url] Image ][/url] (Bernd+Assenmacher) <a href="?page=Documentation%2FTutorials">Documentation/Tutorials</a> / Oct 28 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;60[/url] Image ][/url] (Jacek+Piszczek) <a href="?page=Network%2FWeb">Network/Web</a> / Oct 28 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;6[/url] Image ][/url] (Stefan+Haubenthal) <a href="?page=Development%2FCross">Development/Cross</a> / Oct 26 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;38[/url] Image ][/url] (BeWorld) <a href="?page=Audio%2FTracker">Audio/Tracker</a> / Oct 25 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;1172[/url] Image ][/url] (Itix,+BeWorld+and+BSzili) <a href="?page=Development%2FLibrary">Development/Library</a> / Oct 25 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;25[/url] Image ][/url] (Bernd+Assenmacher) <a href="?page=Documentation%2FTutorials">Documentation/Tutorials</a> / Oct 24 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;47[/url] Image ][/url] (Bernd+Assenmacher) <a href="?page=Documentation%2FTutorials">Documentation/Tutorials</a> / Oct 24 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;70[/url] Image ][/url] (Encore) <a href="?page=Games%2FShoot+2D">Games/Shoot 2D</a> / Oct 23 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;10[/url] Image ][/url] (Philippe+Rimauro) <a href="?page=Emulation%2FACEpansion">Emulation/ACEpansion</a> / Oct 23 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;10[/url] Image ][/url] (Philippe+Rimauro) <a href="?page=Emulation%2FACEpansion">Emulation/ACEpansion</a> / Oct 23 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;7[/url] Image ][/url] (James+Jacobs,+port+by+Stefan+Haubenthal) <a href="?page=Emulation">Emulation</a> / Oct 23 2020
Image <a title="Download NOW !]<img border=0 style="margin-left:5px;" src=includes/images/download.png>&nbsp;18[/url] Image ][/url] (Philippe+Rimauro) <a href="?page=Emulation">Emulation</a> / Oct 23 2020
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

