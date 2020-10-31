 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 5th November.

The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 5th November.
The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 5th November.

The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 5th November.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.

Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive

Published 31.10.2020 - 10:23 by AndreasM

The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .

Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.

Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.

The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:

zxsna_datatype.i386-aros.lha - datatype/image - 1.1 - 28 KB - 26.10.2020 - ZX Spectrum .sna DataType
arexxreference_1.32.lha - document/development - 1.32 - 33 KB - 26.10.2020 - ARexx command/function reference (AGuide)
installer_dev.lha - document/development - 43.3 - 81 KB - 26.10.2020 - Amiga Technologies V43.3 Installer dev. package
opentyrian2.1.zip - game/action - 2.1 - 6 MB - 26.10.2020 - Open-source port of the DOS game Tyrian.
jvgs.i386-aros.zip - game/platform - 0.5.1 - 24 MB - 26.10.2020 - Short OpenGL minimalistic game with stick-figures.
povray_manual_eng.tar - graphics/raytrace - 3.6.1 - 6 MB - 26.10.2020 - Manual of Povray on english language
aya01.lha - network/misc - 0.1 - 2 MB - 26.10.2020 - access wolfram alpha answer machine(wikipedia)
consize.i386-aros.lha - utility/shell - 1.1 - 65 KB - 26.10.2020 - Print out the size of the CLI window
winsize.i386-aros.lha - utility/shell - 0.1 - 46 KB - 26.10.2020 - Short app shows the size of the CLI-Window
jbanner.i386-aros.lha - utility/text - 0.11 - 69 KB - 26.10.2020 - Makes banners using any system font
autoactivate.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 1.11 - 64 KB - 26.10.2020 - Activate window under mouse on keypress
scrollscreen.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 0.9 - 43 KB - 26.10.2020 - Scrolls the public screen by X and Y
zapperng.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 1.1 - 59 KB - 26.10.2020 - Change the behaviour of the zoom-button
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page