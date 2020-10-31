The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
zxsna_datatype.i386-aros.lha - datatype/image - 1.1 - 28 KB - 26.10.2020 - ZX Spectrum .sna DataType
arexxreference_1.32.lha - document/development - 1.32 - 33 KB - 26.10.2020 - ARexx command/function reference (AGuide)
installer_dev.lha - document/development - 43.3 - 81 KB - 26.10.2020 - Amiga Technologies V43.3 Installer dev. package
opentyrian2.1.zip - game/action - 2.1 - 6 MB - 26.10.2020 - Open-source port of the DOS game Tyrian.
jvgs.i386-aros.zip - game/platform - 0.5.1 - 24 MB - 26.10.2020 - Short OpenGL minimalistic game with stick-figures.
povray_manual_eng.tar - graphics/raytrace - 3.6.1 - 6 MB - 26.10.2020 - Manual of Povray on english language
aya01.lha - network/misc - 0.1 - 2 MB - 26.10.2020 - access wolfram alpha answer machine(wikipedia)
consize.i386-aros.lha - utility/shell - 1.1 - 65 KB - 26.10.2020 - Print out the size of the CLI window
winsize.i386-aros.lha - utility/shell - 0.1 - 46 KB - 26.10.2020 - Short app shows the size of the CLI-Window
jbanner.i386-aros.lha - utility/text - 0.11 - 69 KB - 26.10.2020 - Makes banners using any system font
autoactivate.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 1.11 - 64 KB - 26.10.2020 - Activate window under mouse on keypress
scrollscreen.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 0.9 - 43 KB - 26.10.2020 - Scrolls the public screen by X and Y
zapperng.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 1.1 - 59 KB - 26.10.2020 - Change the behaviour of the zoom-button
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 31.10.2020 - 10:23 by AndreasM
