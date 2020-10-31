Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
ACE-MorphOS.lha - 1.22 - misc/emu - 1.9M - Amstrad CPC/CPC+ Emulator - (readme)
Albireo.ACEpansion.lha - 1.2 - misc/emu - 36K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.81 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
CycleCounter.ACEpansion.lha - 1.1 - misc/emu - 10K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
uqm-src.lha - 0.7.0r3 - game/misc - 1.8M - Source for Ur-Quan Masters port - (readme)
uqm.lha - 0.7.0r3 - game/misc - 1.9M - Port of Ur-Quan Masters - (readme)
zapperng.i386-aros.lha - 1.1 - game/text - 59K - Change the behaviour of the zoom-button - (readme)
autoactivate.i386-aros.lha - 1.11 - util/cdity - 64K - Activate window under mouse on keypress - (readme)
CopyMemAIO.lha - 4.4 - util/boot - 46K - Speedup your programs & workbench - (readme)
Fortis.lha - 1.3 - game/shoot - 19M - classic shooter in 3D environment - (readme)
PDCurses_OS4.lha - 3.9 - dev/lib - 1.8M - NCurses clone that outputs through SDL - (readme)
freealut.lha - 1.1.0 - dev/lib - 714K - Free ALUT (OpenAL utility) library - (readme)
MorphOS_PRINTING.lha - 1.5 - docs/help - 1.6M - Printing with MorphOS (English/Deutsch) - (readme)
DeviceLoaded.lha - 1.0 - util/cli - 9K - Checks wheter a device is loaded - (readme)
Shrinkler.lha - 4.6 - dev/cross - 987K - Shrinkler executable file compressor - (readme)
F1GP2020Carset.lha - 0.2POR - game/data - 9K - 2020 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
JumpBesiJump.adf - 1 - game/misc - 880K - Jump on platforms and dont fall down - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 31.10.2020 - 10:23 by AndreasM
