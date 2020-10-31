 

 

 

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Magazines
Article Database
Merchandising
Shop
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 5th November.

The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 5th November.
The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 5th November.

The Amiga Future 147 will be released on the 5th November.
More informations

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube

Advertisement

Amazon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
Amiga Portal
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Future Aktion: Probeheft für 1 Cent
Im Augenblick gibt es im Shop unter https://www.amigashop.org die Möglichkeit ein Probeheft der Amiga Future für 1 Cent (+ Versandkosten, inkl. MwSt.) zu bestellen.

Amiga Future Promotion: Sample issue for 1 cent
We have a special offer for all of you who’ve gotten a taste of it: Right now you can order an Amiga Future issue for 1 cent (plus shipping costs and included VAT) at https://www.amigashop.org.

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal


Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 31.10.2020 - 10:23 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

ACE-MorphOS.lha - 1.22 - misc/emu - 1.9M - Amstrad CPC/CPC+ Emulator - (readme)
Albireo.ACEpansion.lha - 1.2 - misc/emu - 36K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 26.81 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
CycleCounter.ACEpansion.lha - 1.1 - misc/emu - 10K - ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC Emulator - (readme)
uqm-src.lha - 0.7.0r3 - game/misc - 1.8M - Source for Ur-Quan Masters port - (readme)
uqm.lha - 0.7.0r3 - game/misc - 1.9M - Port of Ur-Quan Masters - (readme)
zapperng.i386-aros.lha - 1.1 - game/text - 59K - Change the behaviour of the zoom-button - (readme)
autoactivate.i386-aros.lha - 1.11 - util/cdity - 64K - Activate window under mouse on keypress - (readme)
CopyMemAIO.lha - 4.4 - util/boot - 46K - Speedup your programs & workbench - (readme)
Fortis.lha - 1.3 - game/shoot - 19M - classic shooter in 3D environment - (readme)
PDCurses_OS4.lha - 3.9 - dev/lib - 1.8M - NCurses clone that outputs through SDL - (readme)
freealut.lha - 1.1.0 - dev/lib - 714K - Free ALUT (OpenAL utility) library - (readme)
MorphOS_PRINTING.lha - 1.5 - docs/help - 1.6M - Printing with MorphOS (English/Deutsch) - (readme)
freealut.lha - 1.1.0 - dev/lib - 714K - Free ALUT (OpenAL utility) library - (readme)
MorphOS_PRINTING.lha - 1.5 - docs/help - 1.6M - Printing with MorphOS (English/Deutsch) - (readme)
DeviceLoaded.lha - 1.0 - util/cli - 9K - Checks wheter a device is loaded - (readme)
Shrinkler.lha - 4.6 - dev/cross - 987K - Shrinkler executable file compressor - (readme)
F1GP2020Carset.lha - 0.2POR - game/data - 9K - 2020 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
JumpBesiJump.adf - 1 - game/misc - 880K - Jump on platforms and dont fall down ;) - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page